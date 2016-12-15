Weather watch: Brunt of storm to arrive during evening commute

Temperatures running warm - that will change
8 a.m.
The significant rainfall expected on Thursday will initially be accompanied by warm temperatures.
Ahead of the weather front Wednesday morning snow levels in the Sierra were around 7,000-to-8,000 feet elevation level. Tonight the snow levels could lower to pass levels at 6,000-feet elevation.
On Friday, snowfall will lessen but occur at lower levels, perhaps down to 2,000 or 3,000 feet elevation.
“It’s going to get cold once we get into Friday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Smith.
In addition, on Friday night into Saturday morning temperatures could fall to 30 degrees in Sacramento.
- Bill Lindelof
7:30 a.m.
The detailed forecast from the National Weather Service for the Sacramento region:
Thursday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 59. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 43. South southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
FridayA 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
- Bill Lindelof
Timing of storm in Sacramento
7 a.m.
The brunt of the strong Pacific storm projected to hit Northern California with lots of rain is expected arrive in Sacramento in full force around late afternoon.
“We are getting a little light rain now ahead of the front,” said National Weather Service forecaster Mike Smith. “The winds will start picking up as we get into the late morning hours. The heaviest rains will come late this afternoon around 4 p.m. We might just be getting into it during the commute.”
Rainfall amounts through tonight are expected to add up to 1.5 to 2 inches, Smith said.
Rain was beginning to fall early Thursday morning.
- Bill Lindelof
River running high as dams release water
Water releases from Folsom Lake were pegged to reach 15,000 cubic feet per second, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The release will cause the American River to run higher and faster than normal. Due to rising river levels, Sacramento County officials announced that Discovery Park, along with the Howe Avenue access point and miles 0 to 3 on the American River Parkway bike trail, are closed through Monday morning.
Storm Talk with @nwssacramento! Please post questions in the comments! #cawx https://t.co/twZODmeOd4— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 14, 2016
- Cathy Locke
Comments