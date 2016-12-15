Sacramento River swells ahead of big storm

The Sacramento River seen from Old Sacramento on Dec. 15, 2016, during the leading edge of a storm.
Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

Weather

The Sacramento region forecast for Thursday, Dec. 8, calls for rain in the valley and most of the way up into the Sierra as the warm weather system streams into the north state. The next storm is forecast to arrive on Friday, followed by other potentially wetter storms next week, according to the National Weather Service.

