Freeze warning issued for Sunday, Monday mornings across Sacramento Valley

The Sacramento office of the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Sunday and Monday morning, cautioning residents across the region to cover sensitive plants and keep pets indoors as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.
From 3-9 a.m. Sunday, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 30 degrees in Sacramento, according to Travis Wilson, a meteorologist for the weather service.
The freezing conditions likely will roll over into Monday and Tuesday morning, when temperatures are predicted to sink to 29 degrees and 31 degrees, respectively, Wilson said. All three days are expected to see highs in the lower 50s, he added.
“There’s a lot of people in the Sacramento area that have crops or residents who have plants and animals,” Wilson said. “This is just to give them a heads up to cover plants or bring your pets indoors.”
Those heading to Lake Tahoe can anticipate nighttime temperatures of around 10 degrees and a daytime high of 33 degrees Sunday. No snowfall is expected for the area, Wilson said.
