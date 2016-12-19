Bundle up: It’s a morning of temperatures in the upper 20s for Sacramento

Freezing temperatures were visited upon Sacramento again Monday morning as temperatures hovered above frosty ground in the upper 20s as the sun rose.
At 6:30 a.m. the temperature was a bone-chilling – for California anyway – 28 degrees in Sacramento. Another morning of freezing temperatures is forecast for Sacramento Tuesday before conditions become warmer late in the week.
A slight chance of rain is forecast for Friday and Saturday, but don’t count on much. Rainfall stands at 9.27 inches since Oct. 1, which is 173 percent of average for the season as of Dec. 18.
It looks like Christmas day could dawn clear and cold in Sacramento, according to the advance forecast from the National Weather Service.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Patchy freezing fog before 10am. Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind.
Tonight: Patchy freezing fog after 4am. Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Patchy freezing fog before 10am. Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
