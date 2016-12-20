Will an umbrella be needed when going out on Christmas Eve in Sacramento?

A slight chance of showers is forecast for Christmas Eve – but before that there’s a good chance of rain on Friday night in Sacramento.
While Christmas day still looks like it will bright and sunny, there’s a system forming in Pacific that could dampen the region earlier in the week. The National Weather Service notes that timing and strength of a Friday weather system is still uncertain, but the weather experts believe that rain and gusty winds are a strong possibility.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light northwest wind.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light north wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
