December 20, 2016 6:50 AM

Will an umbrella be needed when going out on Christmas Eve in Sacramento?

By Bill Lindelof

A slight chance of showers is forecast for Christmas Eve – but before that there’s a good chance of rain on Friday night in Sacramento.

While Christmas day still looks like it will bright and sunny, there’s a system forming in Pacific that could dampen the region earlier in the week. The National Weather Service notes that timing and strength of a Friday weather system is still uncertain, but the weather experts believe that rain and gusty winds are a strong possibility.

The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light north wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

