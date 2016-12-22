Friday looks wet, snowy as wintry blast heads toward Sacramento, Sierra

A winter storm is expected to rain on Sacramento on Friday and cause some travel headaches for motorists heading to the Sierra in advance of Christmas.
The weather system is forecast to move through Northern California starting early Friday and continue somewhat into Saturday. Christmas for the most part will be clear, except for some lingering snow showers in the mountains.
The National Weather Service notes that the oncoming weather event is likely to cause some travel problems in the mountains, where heavy snow and gusty winds are predicted. Heavy snow down to 2,500-feet-elevation could occur Friday night.
In the valley, up to an inch of rain could fall in Sacramento. Winds are predicted to gust to about 25 mph.
The forecast for Christmas in Sacramento looks appropriately wintry with the morning dawning at around freezing. The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday: Rain. High near 52. South southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday night: Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments