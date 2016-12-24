Weather

December 24, 2016 10:05 AM

Cold (but not frightful) weather expected for Christmas Day

By Nashelly Chavez

Keep those ugly Christmas sweaters close while celebrating this weekend to ward off the chilly temperatures expected to last through Sunday.

Temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark on Christmas Eve, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Courtney Obergfell. She said those freezing temperatures will likely roll into Christmas morning.

Sunday will see a high of 50 degrees, with no rain predicted to dampen the holiday cheer.

“We’ll be chilly, but there will be sunny skies and dry weather,” Obergfell said.

In the Sierra Nevada, a snow system that left more than a foot of snow in some locations is expected to taper off by Saturday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens or single digits, with highs for Christmas Day pegged near the 20s or low 30s, Obergfell said.

She cautioned that though a winter weather advisory for the area was expected to end by Saturday morning, chain controls would still be in effect, making for a slow commute.

“Make sure you give yourself plenty of time,” she said.

