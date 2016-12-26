No more rain this year, sunny New Year’s Day in Sacramento weather forecast

The weather is expected to remain cool and dry through New Year’s Day in Sacramento.
The morning low was below freezing again on Monday in Sacramento as clear skies and an offshore low pressure system continued to influence the region’s weather.
Monday morning readings were below zero in some Sierra Nevada valleys and in the mid-20s to mid-30s in the Central Valley and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.
No rain is forecast through New Year’s. Day in Sacramento. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Patchy fog before 10am. Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4am. Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light north northwest wind.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Light north northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
New Year's Day: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
