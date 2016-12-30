Mostly clear Sacramento skies on New Year’s Eve night before Arctic air arrives

New Year’s Eve should be rain-free in Sacramento for watching fireworks in Old Sacramento, bar-hopping or banging pots and pans at midnight.
The National Weather Service is calling for a weak, quickly arriving and then departing mini-storm with a few showers during the day Saturday. A few inches of snow could fall at the 4,500-feet elevation level in the Sierra Nevada.
Then, a brief break in the weather should occur New Year’s Eve night. That will give folks a pretty good view of fireworks.
The free fireworks show in Old Sacramento launches at 9 p.m. and will last for 20 minutes. There will be only one fireworks show this year. In previous years, the city sponsored two fireworks shows, at 9 p.m. and midnight.
Streets in Old Sacramento will be closed after 4 p.m. Saturday, and the Tower Bridge will be closed to traffic from 7:30 to about 9:30 p.m. so people can watch the evening’s fireworks display.
There will be music and other activities before and after the fireworks show in Old Sacramento. The activities before 9 p.m. will be geared toward children and families.
Weather service forecasters say that Northern California will probably get a cold blast of Arctic air next week. Snow levels could be down to the foothills or lower Monday and Tuesday, according to meteorologists.
Make sure water pipes are wrapped Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather service forecasts lows in the 20s both nights.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light south southeast wind.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Light southeast wind.
New Year's Day: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. East southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
