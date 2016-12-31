Snowy new year expected in areas as low as Auburn and Placerville

Low elevation areas in the Sacramento foothills are forecast to see snowfall in the first days of the new year, according to the Sacramento National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Dang.
A winter storm is expected to sweep through much of Northern California beginning late Sunday afternoon, with the Sierra mountains bearing the brunt of the storm, Dang said. High elevation areas are projected to see cumulative snow totals of 1 to 2 feet by Tuesday.
Dang said lower elevation communities located between 1,000 to 3,000 feet like Auburn, Shingle Springs, Placerville and Grass Valley are also projected to see snowfall late Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday.
“There is a good chance of flurries and there is potential for a good chance of snow for those locations,” he said.
In Sacramento, the winter storm will be less dramatic, only bringing light rain and temperatures as low as the mid 30s at the start of the week, according to Dang. Chances of showers will be low on Sunday before picking up Monday and Tuesday, he said.
