A wintry start to the New Year with cold and rainy weather in Sacramento

It’s going to look a lot like winter the first week of the New Year.
The National Weather Service said the north state is experiencing a cold start to the week as a weather system from the Arctic lowers temperatures. The NWS expects temperatures overnight into the 30s in Sacramento.
Significant snow could fall Monday and Tuesday, perhaps into the foothills. The Interstate 5 corridor through Shasta County could peak at two feet of new snow above 1,000 feet by Tuesday. There could be a dusting of snow in Redding.
A light dusting of snow could occur around 1,000 feet on Tuesday in the foothills around Sacramento. However, the bulk of snow -- perhaps up to 18 inches -- will be above 3,000 feet elevation in the Sierra Nevada.
Every day in the upcoming week’s forecast has the chance for some precipitation in Sacramento, according to the NWS.
Weather service meteorologists, however, say that details about the week could change. Initial indications are that about a half-inch to an inch of rain could fall in the Sacramento Valley on Wednesday.
December’s rainfall total ended at 3.77 inches, which is about a inch over normal for the month. The total rainfall for the season stands at 9.51 inches, which is 137 percent of normal to Dec. 31.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
New Year's Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51.
Friday night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 53.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments