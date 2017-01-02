Weather

January 2, 2017 8:57 PM

Monday brought weather wonders and woes to the Sacramento region

By Ellen Garrison

From double rainbows to hail to snow-covered roads in the foothills, the Sacramento region experienced the full gamut of stormy weather on Monday.

By mid-afternoon, traffic was backing up on I-80 through the Sierra Nevada as snow accumulation caused spin outs.

People at Folsom Lake were seeing double rainbows arching across the water, and it was hailing in downtown Sacramento, Carmichael and Folsom.

National Weather Service meteorologist Johnnie Powell said the disjointed weather came from the sun peeking out from behind the clouds, warming the air and giving rise to more clouds and precipitation.

“The sun helps create the showers,” Powell said.

The National Weather Service predicted snow levels would fall to 1,500 feet in the northern Sierra and 2,500 feet in Placer and El Dorado counties overnight Monday heading into Tuesday.

On Tuesday during the day, the Sacramento region is expected to see a more uniform, opaque cloud cover that will drop rain more consistently across the area, the National Weather Service said.

