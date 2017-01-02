Monday brought weather wonders and woes to the Sacramento region

From double rainbows to hail to snow-covered roads in the foothills, the Sacramento region experienced the full gamut of stormy weather on Monday.
By mid-afternoon, traffic was backing up on I-80 through the Sierra Nevada as snow accumulation caused spin outs.
People at Folsom Lake were seeing double rainbows arching across the water, and it was hailing in downtown Sacramento, Carmichael and Folsom.
National Weather Service meteorologist Johnnie Powell said the disjointed weather came from the sun peeking out from behind the clouds, warming the air and giving rise to more clouds and precipitation.
“The sun helps create the showers,” Powell said.
Beautiful sun rays from our downtown Sacramento skycam pic.twitter.com/25lLaCbHAb— Mark Finan (@kcraFinan) January 2, 2017
Hail in Carmichael, CA pic.twitter.com/8mEYUGV8dV— Annette Tornberg (@spotter60) January 2, 2017
This cell brought some pea size #hail to #Folsom pic.twitter.com/0Tj85nzCac— Sac Weather Pics (@SacWeatherPix) January 3, 2017
Double #rainbow @kcraFinan @KCRAdverdoorn #folsomlake pic.twitter.com/7BtHqh1vl1— Captain Lee (@CaptainLeeMunro) January 3, 2017
The National Weather Service predicted snow levels would fall to 1,500 feet in the northern Sierra and 2,500 feet in Placer and El Dorado counties overnight Monday heading into Tuesday.
Showers will continue to move through the region tonight with snow for some foothill locations. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Jy9bJGVim7— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 3, 2017
Love this pic! 32 degrees in Murphys, but the hummingbirds are still hungry! Thanks for the pic Susie White. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/864eanZcRv— Ty Steele (@TySteeleNEWS) January 3, 2017
More rain and snow on its way. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2BzIamKhEw— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 3, 2017
Here's how traffic on I-80 looks right now... not moving pic.twitter.com/PUcmjyigYw— Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) January 3, 2017
On Tuesday during the day, the Sacramento region is expected to see a more uniform, opaque cloud cover that will drop rain more consistently across the area, the National Weather Service said.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
