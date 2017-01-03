How the winds will pick up through Tuesday

Heavy snow is causing traffic problems getting to Lake Tahoe, but the weather is expected to clear for Christmas. California and Nevada ski reports are excited about the prospect of a great conditions for the holiday. Video provided by Northstar and Squaw Valley ski resorts.
A winter storm causes whiteout conditions in the Sierra Nevada mountains. This Caltrans camera on Interstate 80 at Donner Summit captures the scene on Friday, December 23, 2016. Donner Summit elevation is 7000 feet.
The Sacramento region forecast for Thursday, Dec. 8, calls for rain in the valley and most of the way up into the Sierra as the warm weather system streams into the north state. The next storm is forecast to arrive on Friday, followed by other potentially wetter storms next week, according to the National Weather Service.