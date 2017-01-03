Fresh snow blankets the Sierra

Wesley Lenahan, 4, right, and his brother, Noah 7, kick up snow as they sled down a hill at Fresh Pond, near Pollock Pines, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The California Department of Water Resources held the first manual snow survey of the season near Phillips Station near Echo Summit on Tuesday. The survey showed the snowpack at 53 percent of normal at the site for this time of year.
A group of friends from Clearlake, Calif., walk Elk Mountain Road as they look for a favorable sledding hill at Penny Pines above Upper Lake in the Mendocino National Forest, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The new year is starting off with snow on San Francisco Bay Area peaks and cool and wet weather throughout the region. .
Bryan Sangeorzan, 11, of El Dorado Hills gets warm next to a fire pit while he takes a break from skiing at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 near Twin Bridges, Calif. west of Donner Summit. Skiers are enjoying more than two feet of snow which has accumulated over the past two days.
Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, right, weighs a core sample in a meadow at Phillips Station on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 near Twin Bridges, Calif. west of Donner Summit. Assisting Gehrke is John Paasch, a DWR engineer.
In this photo provided by Northstar California, parents drop off their children at ski and snowboard school to enjoy the 20" of overnight snow at the Northstar California resort in Truckee, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the mountains around Lake Tahoe after a winter storm dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on area ski resorts.
In this photo provided by Northstar California, skiers enjoy the view while riding on the Vista Express at the Northstar California resort in Truckee, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the mountains around Lake Tahoe after a winter storm dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on area ski resorts.
A motorist puts on snow chains near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The California Department of Water Resources held the first manual snow survey of the season near Phillips Station near Echo Summit on Tuesday. The survey showed the snowpack at 53 percent of normal at the site for this time of year.
Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, crosses a snow covered meadow as he conducts the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, near Echo Summit, Calif. The survey showed the snowpack at 53 percent of normal for this site at this time of year.
Bryce Everett looks over the instructions as he puts snow chains on his car at Fresh Pond, near Pollock Pines, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The California Department of Water Resources held the first manual snow survey of the season near Phillips Station near Echo Summit on Tuesday. The survey showed the snowpack at 53 percent of normal at the site for this time of year.
Joe Johnson clears the snow from a neighbor's driveway near Kyburz, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The California Department of Water Resources held the first manual snow survey of the season near Phillips Station near Echo Summit, onTuesday. The survey showed the snowpack at 53 percent of normal at the site for this time of year.
A snow-covered Elk Mountain Road in the Mendocino National Forest above Upper Lake, Calif., greets a driver during a low-elevation snowfall, Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017.
Kevin Christiansen, of Lakeport, Calif., throws a shovel full of snow at his son Trent during a low elevation snowfall in the Mendocino National Forest above Upper Lake, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
