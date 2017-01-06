Here’s where to get sandbags in Sacramento area

Sandbag locations
Sacramento County
Emergency information will be sent directly to cell phones, landlines and/or email by signing up at Sacramento-Alert.org.
Sand and bags are provided at the self-serve sites, but residents must bring their own shovels. There is a 20-bag limit.
▪ County Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Road, Sacramento
▪ Jose P. Rizal Community Center, 7320 Florin Mall Drive, Sacramento
▪ Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale
▪ Point Pleasant United Methodist Church, 3329 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove
▪ Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station No. 106, 2200 Park Towne Circle, Sacramento
▪ Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station No. 55, 776 Excelsior Road, Sacramento
▪ Westside Park, 6555 West Second St., Rio Linda
▪ Wilton Fire Station, 10661 Alta Mesa Road, Wilton
▪ Citrus Heights: The city will provide unfilled sandbags for city residents only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 6360 Fountain Square Drive. The bags can be filled at City Hall or C-Bar-C Park, 8275 Oak Ave.
▪ Rancho Cordova: The city is providing free sandbags (up to 20 per person) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the southeast corner of the Lowe’s parking lot, 3251 Zinfandel Drive. Pre-filled bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bags and sand will be available thereafter on a self-serve basis. Residents must bring their own shovels.
▪ Galt: The sandbag station is near the entrance to the city’s Corporation Yard Annex, 550 Elm Ave. The sandbags are city residents only, with a limit of 20 sandbags per person. Bags and sand will be provided, but residents will need to fill and transport them.
Placer County
▪ Roseville: Sand and sandbags are available until 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. They will also be available Sunday, if necessary:
▪ Maidu Regional Park, 1550 Maidu Drive
▪ The city’s Corporation Yard, 2005 Hilltop Circle
▪ Washington Boulevard Recycle Yard, between Junction and All American City Boulevard). This location is only used as a backup, if needed.
▪ Rocklin: Sandbags are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Rocklin Corporation Yard, 4081 Alvis Court. Sand is available at the corp yard after hours and at Johnson-Springview Park in the gravel parking lot near the community center and baseball field. Sandbags are for Rocklin residents only. Proof of residency is required. There is a limit of 25 sandbags per household.
▪ Lincoln: City is offering only sand. Bags will be put out when storm conditions warrant at Lincoln Library, 485 Twelve Bridges Road, Joiner Park, 1701 Nicolaus road, McBean Park, 17 McBean Park Road.
▪ Auburn: School Park Preserve parking lot, 55 College Way. Limit 10 bags per resident.
Unincorporated areas
▪ Cal Fire Station No. 33, 33752 Alta Forestry Road, Alta
▪ Placer County Fire Station No. 180, 11645 Atwood Road, North Auburn
▪ Foresthill Fire Protection District Station No. 90, 20540 Foresthill Raod, Foresthill
▪ South Placer Fire Station No. 17, 6900 Eureka Road, Granite Bay
▪ North Tahoe Fire Station No. 53, 5425 W. Lake Blvd., Homewood
▪ North Tahoe Fire Station No. 52, 288 North Shore Blvd., Kings Beach
▪ Placer County Fire Station No. 70, 1112 Wise Road, Lincoln
▪ Placer County Fire Station No. 74, 8500 Lakeview Lane, Lincoln
▪ Town of Loomis Corp Yard, Rippey Road and Mandarin Court, Loomis
▪ Placer Hills Fire Station No. 84, 16999 Placer Hills Road, Meadow Vista
▪ Northstar Community Services District Corp Yard, 50 Trimont Lane, Northstar
▪ Placer County Fire Station No. 182, 9405 Wise Road, Ophir
▪ Placer County Fire Station No. 75, 5390 Nicolaus Road, Paige
▪ Placer County Fire Station No. 78, 4952 Riosa Road, Sheridan
▪ Old Squaw Valley Fire Station, 1810 Squaw Valley Road, Squaw Valley
▪ Department of Public Works Corp Yard, 2501 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City
▪ Truckee Fire Station No. 92, 11473 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
▪ Town of Truckee Corp Yard, 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee
El Dorado County
Self-service locations:
▪ El Dorado County Fire Station No. 17, 6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines
▪ El Dorado County Fire Station No. 19, 4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville
▪ El Dorado County Fire Station No. 21, 4040 Carson Road, Camino
▪ El Dorado County Fire Station No. 72, 7200 Florian Court, Cool
▪ Pioneer Fire Station No. 38, 7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset
▪ El Dorado Fire Station No. 49, 501 Main St., Diamond Springs
▪ Garden Valley Fire Station No. 51, 4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley
▪ Rescue Fire Station No. 83, 5221 Deer Valley road, Rescue
▪ El Dorado Hills Fire Station No. 85, 1050 Wilson Blvd., El Dorado Hills
▪ Cameron Park Fire Station No. 89, 3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park
Yolo County
▪ West Sacramento: The city is making sandbags available to residents and businesses over the next few days. Residents are allowed up to 10 bags per city address. Sand is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis at:
▪ Port of West Sacramento, near the guard shack off Industrial Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
▪ 1801 W. Capitol Ave. in the vacant lot. Sand is available 24/7, but residents need to bring their own bags, available at the West Sacramento Corporation Yard, 1951 South River Road weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
▪ Woodland: Bags for sand are available to city residents from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Municipal Service Center, 655 N. Pioneer Ave. Sand for filling bags is available for purchase at hardware stores/landscaping suppliers in the city.
Sutter County
▪ Yuba City: Sandbags are available at the Yuba City Corporation Yard, 1185 Market St. Sand and bags are provided to the public for free for self-filling and loading 24 hours a day.
