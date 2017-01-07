Concerns about the storm? Here's the latest

Heavy rain forecast to soak Northern California the next few days could cause flooding, authorities say. They have urged people near waterways to prepare, and the use of sandbags could be necessary. This is the correct way to fill and place sandbags so they do what they're supposed to.
The National Weather Service is Sacramento says the weekend storm riding in on the "atmospheric river" will be followed by another system waiting its turn out in the Pacific and predicted to hit Northern California on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2016.
Here's how it looked driving through the mountains on Jan. 1, 2017, Video shows westbound I-80 at Soda Springs on New Year's, I-80 at Applegate on Monday and heavy snow fall in the Sierra on I-80 on Tuesday.
Man and beast found reason for excitement after a heavy Lake Tahoe snowstorm around New Year's Day 2017. Video collected via Instagram with permission. @theadventuresofbeezus @Californiaprgirl @williamwillski @Anna_bam @damonlvu
Frank Gehrke of the California Department of Water Resources said on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that considering the amount of bare ground apparent in the Sierra Nevada not long ago, the snowpack and water content shown in the first official measurement of the year provides reason for hope.
The most recent storm hitting Northern California has dropped up to 2 1/2 feet of snow on some parts of Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows, the resort reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016. More storms and snow are predicted in coming days.