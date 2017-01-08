Storm updates: Flows to more than double on swollen American River; Cosumnes flooding now 3 p.m.

Downed tree snarls Sacramento light rail’s Blue Line
9:55 a.m.
Sacramento Regional Transit says a downed tree on the tracks near the 7th and Capitol Mall station downtown has forced partial closure of light rail service on the Blue Line downtown. The agency is setting up a “bus bridge” to ferry passengers around the closure area, between the La Valentina and 13th Street stations. Officials say they have not yet established a reopening time for that segment of the Blue Line.
Cosumnes River now expected to flood around 3 p.m.
9:30 a.m.
The California Department of Water Resources has revised its projections for flooding on the Cosumnes River near Wilton to 3 p.m. Sunday. Earlier projections estimated the river would top its levees near Michigan Bar by noon.
Massive flow increases planned for the American River
9:25 a.m.
Starting early Monday morning, federal dam operators will be dramatically increasing flows on the American River through Sacramento to make way for a massive gush of water expected to wash into Folsom Lake.
The American’s flows already were high Sunday – 30,100 cubic feet per second. But in anticipation of huge amounts of water pouring into Folsom Lake, officials are going to more than double that amount – to 75,000 CFS by midday Monday.
The reason? A huge amount of water is expected to gush into Folsom Lake Sunday night and Monday morning – as much as 230,000 CFS. That would be almost eight times the amount flowing into the lake Sunday morning, said Shane Hunt, a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam.
The heavy flows Monday on the American River will be higher than any time during California’s six-year drought, but they’re still well below record flows.
In the catastrophic floods of 1986 to 1997, the American River reached peak flows nearing 300,000 CFS.
Officials said the higher flows will not overwhelm the city’s flood protection system.
Flooding predicted around noon for Wilton area
8:15 a.m.
The Wilton area in southeastern Sacramento County is likely to flood between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday when the swollen Cosumnes River spills over the top of its levees, according to state water officials.
A voluntary evacuation order remains in place for the area.
The Red Cross opened a shelter to house evacuees at the Elk Grove Pavilion at 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road in Elk Grove.
Mitch Russo, who’s overseeing flood response for the state Department of Water Resources, says several other area rivers are at risk for flooding. They include the Bear River downstream of Camp Far West and much of the Yuba River watershed.
Local streams in the Sacramento area, including Arcade and Dry creeks, also are at risk of flooding.
“When I came in to work today the Arcade ... was right there at the base of the bridge,” Russo said.
State and federal flood-control levees and water diversions that keep the Sacramento region’s largest rivers – the Sacramento and the American – from flooding major population centers are expected to handle the deluge fine, Russo said.
Water is expected to start dumping into the Yolo Bypass at the Fremont Weir near Woodland between 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
The bypass is engineered to spill stormwater from the Sacramento River system into a vast floodplain west of Sacramento, keeping cities like Woodland, West Sacramento and Sacramento safe from major flooding.
Small power outages reported in Sacramento area
7:45 a.m.
At least seven small power outages were reported in the Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s service area Sunday morning.
The largest outage was in North Highlands where 1,763 customers were without power, according to SMUD’s outage website. The storm is expected to bring heavy winds Sunday to the Sacramento area. The National Weather Service warns of winds from the southeast blowing around 30 mph throughout the day. Gusts reaching more that 40 mph are possible.
Flooding reports coming in as Sacramento area breaks rainfall record for Jan. 7
7:20 a.m.
Some low-lying areas in Marysville, Yuba City and Lincoln experienced localized flooding Sunday morning after the first wave of a massive storm hit the region. Much of California remains under a flood watch.
Nearly 2 inches of rain fell in Sacramento on Saturday, breaking the rainfall record for Jan. 7.
The storm is expected to dump even more onto the region throughout the day, as flood watches remain in effect through Wednesday for much of Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley.
“I think today is when we’ll see the more significant flooding,” said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Here are some rainfall totals thus far across #NorCal. Many creeks/streams running near bankfull, and more rain is on the way #CAStorm #cawx pic.twitter.com/7xEUXhm9IO— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 8, 2017
Rainfall totals through Wednesday are expected to range from 4 to 6 inches in the Central Valley, 4 to 8 inches in the coastal and Shasta mountains and 7 to 16 inches in the northeast foothills, Motherlode area, western Plumas mountains and the Sierra Nevada.
The National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning for the Sierra from Yuba to Ebbetts passes and the Lake Tahoe basin.
