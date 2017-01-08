American River bike trail flooded in some areas

It doesn't snow very often in Redding. But when it does, some local residents make the best of it. Michelle Smith-Carlson took her son, Robby, on a little snowboarding trip Saturday morning, January 7, 2017, around the neighborhood. Video courtesy of Aaron Williams
Redding, at the far northern tip of the Sacramento Valley at an elevation of about 565 feet - higher in the surrounding hills - received a significant dose of wet snow on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016. Rain was coming in on the heels of the snowfall as temperatures rose.
Heavy rain forecast to soak Northern California the next few days could cause flooding, authorities say. They have urged people near waterways to prepare, and the use of sandbags could be necessary. This is the correct way to fill and place sandbags so they do what they're supposed to.
The National Weather Service is Sacramento says the weekend storm riding in on the "atmospheric river" will be followed by another system waiting its turn out in the Pacific and predicted to hit Northern California on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2016.
Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley are bracing for potential flooding this weekend, as a massive weather system known as an atmospheric river builds off the coast. Forecasters say that by Monday rainfall and river flows could reach totals not seen in more than a decade.
The National Weather Service in Sacramento says the upcoming weekend storm predicted to slam into Northern California and beyond on Jan. 7-9, 2017, will bring conditions not seen since 2005. Flooding, mud slides and downed power lines causing outages are anticipated. Experts urge people to prepare.