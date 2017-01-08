Consumes River surging near Wilton amid steady rain

Heavy rain engorges Consumes River near Wilton on Jan. 8, 2016.
Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

A twist on snowboarding in Redding

It doesn't snow very often in Redding. But when it does, some local residents make the best of it. Michelle Smith-Carlson took her son, Robby, on a little snowboarding trip Saturday morning, January 7, 2017, around the neighborhood. Video courtesy of Aaron Williams

First wave of weekend storm blankets Redding in snow

Redding, at the far northern tip of the Sacramento Valley at an elevation of about 565 feet - higher in the surrounding hills - received a significant dose of wet snow on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016. Rain was coming in on the heels of the snowfall as temperatures rose.

Sacramento braces for megastorm

Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley are bracing for potential flooding this weekend, as a massive weather system known as an atmospheric river builds off the coast. Forecasters say that by Monday rainfall and river flows could reach totals not seen in more than a decade.

