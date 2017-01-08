Do you know if you live in a flood area?

Do you live in a flood area?
California residents can use the website myhazards.caloes.ca.gov to find out. Just type in your street address, city and zip code to discover hazards in your area, including flooding, earthquakes, fires and tsunami.
The map zooms in on your location and presents information on the risks in your area. It also recommends actions to reduce your risk. Some of the common recommendations for reducing flood risks: protect wells from contamination, install sewer backflow valves, anchor fuel tanks, raise electrical system components, raise or floodproof HVAC equipment, add waterproof veneer to exterior walls.
The MyHazards website performs best using the Internet Explorer browser.
