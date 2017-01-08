Weather

January 8, 2017 12:47 PM

Do you know if you live in a flood area?

By Linda Gonzales

lgonzales@sacbee.com

Do you live in a flood area?

California residents can use the website myhazards.caloes.ca.gov to find out. Just type in your street address, city and zip code to discover hazards in your area, including flooding, earthquakes, fires and tsunami.

The map zooms in on your location and presents information on the risks in your area. It also recommends actions to reduce your risk. Some of the common recommendations for reducing flood risks: protect wells from contamination, install sewer backflow valves, anchor fuel tanks, raise electrical system components, raise or floodproof HVAC equipment, add waterproof veneer to exterior walls.

The MyHazards website performs best using the Internet Explorer browser.

▪  Preparing for the storm: At home and on the road, be ready for rush of water, mud

▪  Storm updates: Sacramento County creeks nearing flood stage

▪  January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water

American River bike trail flooded in some areas

The heavy flows Monday on the American River will be higher than any time during California’s six-year drought, but they’re still well below record flows.

Scott Lebar The Sacramento Bee

Consumes River surging near Wilton amid steady rain

Heavy rain engorges Consumes River near Wilton on Jan. 8, 2016.

Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

Heavy rain forecast to soak Northern California the next few days could cause flooding, authorities say. They have urged people near waterways to prepare, and the use of sandbags could be necessary. This is the correct way to fill and place sandbags so th

Sacramento County Water Resources

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Consumes River surging near Wilton amid steady rain

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos