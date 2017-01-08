See scenes from Northern California as rain, snow, high winds hammer the region

Here’s a look at the storms -- rain, snow, high winds and flooding -- across Northern California on Sunday, January 8, 2017.
San Francisco and the Bay Area: Amid high winds, woman killed on golf course
Whoa! This is the Embarcadero right now! #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/ZJeDbjjy8x— SFGate (@SFGate) January 8, 2017
The bay bridge is never not beautiful... Even during #castorm #SanFrancisco #Lumia pic.twitter.com/JsinjN2pwL— Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) January 8, 2017
Rough surf and very windy, 12:30 pm today at Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf #castorm #atmosphericriver #cawx @nwsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ciUeryJHzL— Paul Rogers (@PaulRogersSJMN) January 8, 2017
Large tree down at my friend's condo complex in San Bruno. #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/DvBrC8l7JZ— Chris Roth (@chrisroth408) January 8, 2017
Tahoe: Avalanche warning for the Sierra
.@NWSReno and @cityofslt roads into rivers in the Keys. #CAflood #nvflood17 #southlaketahoe pic.twitter.com/24xh99yXZK— Lara (@Lara_Miller) January 8, 2017
Crashing waves, heavy wind in #laketahoe from 28S on way to #truckee @CBSSF #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/BYoC7NJIJO— Emily Turner (@turner_loose) January 8, 2017
For me, the only thing more amazing than above freezing temps at 8643' at Squaw Valley are the 100+ MPH wind gusts. https://t.co/3InYi0JuEH— mike.mccarron (@CAPTMCMcCarron) January 8, 2017
.@skiheavenly living up to its name pic.twitter.com/ytuMGiUwwd— Michael Kronthal (@mkronthal) January 7, 2017
Redding: Rare snow brings a picturesque winter backdrop
#NorCalNala enjoying her first snow in Redding. #thisisredding #rdd #sundialbridge #goldenretriever pic.twitter.com/02Dd5KVaHc— Larry Vaupel (@larryvaupel) January 8, 2017
Yosemite Valley: No flooding reported in Yosemite Valley, but river continues to rise
Here. Now. #Yosemite Falls #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/pluRMoJcEq— Tracy Barbutes (@tracybarbutes) January 8, 2017
Lower Alpine Meadows Road. #CAstorm #cawx pic.twitter.com/21yDuSG2wT— Sharla Chador (@ChadorS) January 8, 2017
Napa and Sonoma area: Stranded motorists pulled from flooded roads
If you needed another reminder NOT to drive in flooded areas, there's this from Petaluma today. #CAstorm (Video from @demianbulwa) pic.twitter.com/HZOjyY96F8— SFGate (@SFGate) January 8, 2017
Russian River's in the park! Over 6" of rain since Friday in Healdsburg, wind has picked up too #castorm @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/iAXdO8pTqM— Tessa (@kraftytess) January 8, 2017
Grass Valley and Nevada County: Trees blocking roads, some without power
Flooding in Grass Valley on Wolf Creek getting worse. https://t.co/ooS8DCfEJU #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/S1hCi2ugci— YubaNet (@YubaNet) January 8, 2017
Wolf Creek flooding in Grass Valley: https://t.co/7GQkNTWh8r via @YouTube— YubaNet (@YubaNet) January 8, 2017
Not technically California, but ... Reno: Truckee River nears flood stage in downtown Reno
Along the path where I use to #bikecommute, the Truckee River is rising #nvflood17 pic.twitter.com/JQe6aUV72L— cutercommuter (@cutercommuter) January 8, 2017
Atmospheric River has arrived. Heavy rain & flood impacts expected Satellite/radar show deep tropical moisture with this storm. #NVFlood17 pic.twitter.com/TvR5HzsQkr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 8, 2017
Woke up to a semi-peaceful snowfall this morning in #Reno. Must be the calm before the storm. Watch out for icicles! #nvflood17 ❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/hYPahLcdfR— Molly J. Moser (@mollyjmoser) January 7, 2017
