Weather

January 8, 2017 3:11 PM

See scenes from Northern California as rain, snow, high winds hammer the region

By Linda Gonzales

lgonzales@sacbee.com

Here’s a look at the storms -- rain, snow, high winds and flooding -- across Northern California on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

San Francisco and the Bay Area: Amid high winds, woman killed on golf course

Tahoe: Avalanche warning for the Sierra

Redding: Rare snow brings a picturesque winter backdrop

First wave of weekend storm blankets Redding in snow

Redding, at the far northern tip of the Sacramento Valley at an elevation of about 565 feet - higher in the surrounding hills - received a significant dose of wet snow on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016. Rain was coming in on the heels of the snowfall as temperatu

Jon Lewis Special to The Sacramento Bee

Yosemite Valley: No flooding reported in Yosemite Valley, but river continues to rise

Napa and Sonoma area: Stranded motorists pulled from flooded roads

Grass Valley and Nevada County: Trees blocking roads, some without power

Not technically California, but ... Reno: Truckee River nears flood stage in downtown Reno

