Massive West Coast storm drops rain, snow

Jose Flores clears a storm drain on Randolph Road near Green Road on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Wilton, Calif.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
A pedestrian walks along 7th Street below a tree that split onto a power line, temporarily closing the light rail on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Roiling storm waves pound the rock ledge of Santa Maria Cliffs a few hours before high tide, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Residents and authorities cleared storm drains and stacked sand bags, preparing for the system expected to reach full force late Sunday and early Monday.
Dan Coyro
Santa Cruz Sentinel
Karl Starks, right, helps cut and clear a tree that fell from his property onto two cars on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Neither the owner of the cars or the property heard the tree fall. A neighbor, Rosie Salazar, said her son alerted her and she first ran up to see if anyone was injured inside the vehicles and then started knocking on neighbors doors to let them know. “As I walked to check out the cars I made sure nobody was hurt or inside the cars. So it’s a good thing nobody was,” she said.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
An SUV drives past a pickup struck on a log on Scout Road on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, near Rancho Murieta, Calif.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Rosie Salazar stands on Amapola Street on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif., after alerting neighbors that a tree had fallen and crushed two cars. Neither the owner of the cars or the property heard the tree fall.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
People stand on a bridge to take photos of the frozen Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Mike Zacchino
The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)
A car crosses into the opposite lane to avoid a downed tree on Quail Hallow Road in Ben Lomond area of Santa Cruz, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, as a record-breaking storm hit the West Coast.
Kevin Johnson
Santa Cruz Sentinel
Yosemite National Park public information officer Jamie Richards looks over the scene of the Merced River at Swinging Bridge on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have swelled to more than 7 feet but no major damage has been reported in the park.
Silvia Flores
sflores@fresnobee.com
Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to clear a downed tree over Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek, Calif., on Sunday Jan. 8, 2017, during a record-breaking rainstorm that struck north Santa Cruz County. Rivers were rising and winds were whipping up across Northern California on Sunday as a massive storm that could be the biggest to slam the region in more than a decade arrived.
Kevin Johnson
Santa Cruz Sentinel
A van drives through flooded water on Green Valley Road in Graton, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Jeff Chiu
The Associated Press
Traffic crawls along Highway 9 in Felton, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, as Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews work to clear a downed tree and power lines.
Kevin Johnson
Santa Cruz Sentinel
An ODOT and an AA Towing employee work on the removal of a pickup laying over a guardrail at the 234B exit on Interstate 5 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Albany, Ore., a few hours of freezing rain followed by a dusting of snow created havoc to drivers on the freeway.
Mark Ylen
Albany (Ore.) Democrat-Herald
The parking lot is flooded with rain water near buildings on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park.
Silvia Flores
sflores@fresnobee.com
Photographer Michael Macor walks through a flooded Cook’s Meadow area near the Merced River as water pours down Yosemite Falls during a media tour in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Stranded motorists were pulled from cars stuck on flooded roads as heavy rains from a massive winter storm moved into Northern California.
Gary Kazanjian
The Associated Press
Gracie McKeowen carries her dog as she walks in the rain in Guerneville, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Jeff Chiu
The Associated Press
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
Leidig Meadow, which is normally dry, is flooded by the Merced River on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, as makeshift waterfalls are are off in the distance from pouring rainfall in Yosemite National Park, Calif.
Gary Kazanjian
The Associated Press
Andrea Castillo watches water flow heavily down the Merced River at the Pohono Bridge as it steadily rises throughout the day in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Gary Kazanjian
The Associated Press
Jane Ispirian, a barista at Full City Coffee Roasters in Eugene, Ore., takes a break from brewing to catch snowflakes during a snow and ice storm on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Collin Andrew
The Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.)
American Red Cross volunteer Nicholas Sergienko, 17, of Mariposa, carries in cots for a Yosemite employee evacuation shelter at Tenaya Lodge on Saturday, Jan.7, 2017, in Fish Camp.
Silvia Flores
sflores@fresnobee.com
California transportation workers prepare to post flood warning signs in anticipation of rain along Sierra Nevada highways on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Brian van der Brug
Los Angeles Times
Mitch Brown operates a skid steer, removing snow so water can flow freely, preventing flooding in Soda Springs, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. “Rain is great May to October, after that we prefer snow,” Brown said. “With the drought, we will take all the precipitation we can get.”
Gary Coronado
Los Angeles Times
Denise Del Toro huddles beneath an umbrella with her son, Aaden Del Toro, 7, and their dog, cutting short a walk along the Eaton Trail at Woodward Park as rain began falling Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Eric Paul Zamora
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Skiers coming off the mountain endured rainy conditions all day at the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort in Norden, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Gary Coronado
Los Angeles Times
In this Saturday Jan. 7, 2017 photo, City of Reno crews close flood-prone roads and bridges in Northern Nevada late Saturday, including the Lake Street bridge over the Truckee River by the old Reno Arch in downtown Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Scott Sonner
The Associated Press
The Truckee River, seen Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, is predicted to flood Sunday morning and crest in the afternoon in Truckee, Calif.
Gary Coronado
Los Angeles Times
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
The Merced River flows under the Pohono Bridge in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park.
Silvia Flores
sflores@fresnobee.com
A sign indicates a road closure for visitors into Yosemite Valley on Wawona Road at Chinquapin Intersection at the intersection with Glacier Point Road into Yosemite Valley on Saturday, Jan.7, 2017, in Yosemite National Park.
Silvia Flores
sflores@fresnobee.com
A car splashes through a flooded road in Yosemite Valley on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Yosemite National Park.
Silvia Flores
sflores@fresnobee.com
Park workers clear potential dangers along a road in Yosemite Valley on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Yosemite National Park.
Silvia Flores
sflores@fresnobee.com
Semi-trucks line the shoulder of Interstate 5 south of Eugene, Ore., on Sunday Jan. 8, 2017, as drivers chain up for the drive north through a winter storm. Snow and sleet are making for treacherous roads in Oregon, with the state police warning that they can’t keep up with all the crashes.
Chris Pietsch
The Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.)
An ODOT Incident Response member tends to a car involved in an accident on westbound Interstate 84 in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 7, 2017.
Mike Zacchino
The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)
Icicles cling to a street sign in downtown Creswell, Ore., after a storm moved through the Willamette Valley on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Chris Pietsch
The Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.)