Mudslides and downed lines close I-80. Hwy 50 partly shut. I-5 floods in Sacramento

Major routes through the Sacramento area were affected by flooding and the region’s two main highways across the Sierra Nevada were closed or partly closed by mudslides and downed power lines during Sunday night’s storm.
All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound near Colfax were closed by power poles that collapsed into the roadway around 7 p.m., likely a result of high winds and sodden earth, Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman said.
A large mudslide on Interstate 80 westbound closed the highway indefinitely near Donner Lake, officials said Sunday evening. The state Department of Transportation said westbound traffic was being held at Truckee with no detour and no estimated time when the highway would re-open.
The slide occurred near Donner Lake Road shortly after 6 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
“Use an alternate route,” the CHP’s Truckee office said on Facebook. “The clean up of this is expected to take hours.”
Caltrans said the westbound lanes of Highway 50 near Kyburz were closed by a mudslide at about the same time. Crews were trying to remove a large boulder in the roadway as flood waters inundated the area, Shoopman said.
There was no estimate when the highway would re-open.
The department also said that Interstate 5 near the Garden Highway in Sacramento was flooded with crews en route Sunday evening. Flooding was also reported in West Sacramento on the Capital City Freeway near Harbor Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back at sacbee.com for updates.
