Wet weather continues to pound Valley, play havoc with area roads

The latest in a series of storms driven by an atmospheric river continues to pound the state and moved through the central San Joaquin Valley Monday morning, with another front close behind.
The latest storm dumped 0.89 inches in the Fresno area overnight, 0.82 in Merced, 0.61 in Visalia and 0.73 in Hanford. The National Weather Service said the next storm to hit the state is expected Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday.
Snow levels, at 9,000 feet Sunday, should fall to 6,000 feet by Monday evening.
While heavy rainfall caused evacuations in the North Fork area, other areas across the Valley also are being hit hard. The California Highway Patrol reported the wet weather caused mudslides on Tollhouse Road, just north of Lodge Road near Prather, shut down Highway 198 at Firestone Avenue west of Coalinga and Highway 33 at Lost Hills Road in western Fresno County. Water has also closed the junction of Highway 198 and Lassen Avenue in Huron.
A rockslide on Highway 198 near Lake Kaweah closed the road to one lane.
Valley residents got a reprieve Sunday morning and afternoon while the Saturday storm – predicted to be the worst in five years – lingered in Northern California.
As of Monday morning, the General Highway in Sequoia National Park remained closed at the Foothill Visitor Center at Ash Mountain. Crews were removing trees, rocks and mud from the highway, said Mike Theune, acting public information officer.
The road will be opened to traffic when it is safe and after park officials have inspected the road of damage, he said.
The General Sherman Tree and other park attraction are not accessible to visitors. Anyone with reservations to Wuksachi Lodge should call the lodge, he said.
The road was closed at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Park officials are monitoring incoming storms and may close the highway Monday night, he said.
Just after midnight Sunday a mudslide caused road blockage on Highway 168 near Indian Camp Road, Caltrans said.
In Madera County, the sheriff’s department closed Road 620 at the Carter Creek crossing after the creek overflowed and washed out the roadway Sunday morning.
This story will be updated.
Staff writers Jim Guy and Lewis Griswold contributed.
