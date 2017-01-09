US had near record heat, costly weather disasters in 2016

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action Pause

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

1:46 Tree crushes two cars

0:13 12-year-old rescued from submerged car in Placer County

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:06 Rushing water on the Yuba River at Donner Pass

1:16 Arcade Creek water level approaches flood stage

0:15 American River bike trail flooded in some areas