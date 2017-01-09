Caltrans maintenance supervisor Dave Wood shows off an almost clear roadway

Heavy rains and high winds swept across the Sacramento region and all of Northern California on Sunday, January 8, 2017. See scenes from the day, as streams spilled over their banks, trees toppled and roadways became treacherous.
The day before a highly anticipated storm hit Northern California on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services flew over the Cosumnes River across part of the Central Valley, taking video of the waterway in anticipation of it swelling from what could be significant rain and runoff.
It doesn't snow very often in Redding. But when it does, some local residents make the best of it. Michelle Smith-Carlson took her son, Robby, on a little snowboarding trip Saturday morning, January 7, 2017, around the neighborhood. Video courtesy of Aaron Williams