See the ‘rooster tail’ made by water spilling over Lake Wildwood dam

More than 7 inches of rain fell between Friday and Monday in Lake Wildwood, a gated golf course community of 3,000 homes in western Nevada County. Although the level of the lake is regulated by the dam's spillway, heavy runoff raised the water level onto the community’s beaches and docks. The colliding currents from water pouring over the dam’s spillway formed a rooster tail Monday. The spillway feeds Deer Creek, which eventually joins the Yuba River.