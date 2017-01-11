Tornado touches down in South Natomas

Sonoma County Sheriff's Department helicopter Henry-1 tows an emergency worker holding onto a driver who was rescued from flooded Sanford Road in western Sonoma County on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Personnel from Sebastopol, Rincon Valley and Graton responded and participated in the rescue along with California National Guard, CHP and Sebastopol police.
The California Highway Patrol handled a mudslide that struck a vehicle on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz, and blizzard conditions on Interstate 80 in Truckee. Here's a closeup look at life on the road in a storm for the CHP.
Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.
The Sacramento Bee's Sue Morrow shoots video as her plane descends into the Sacramento Valley on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Sacramento International Airport. After leaving the airport, she visits a stilted house along Garden Hwy where the Sacramento River has risen high enough to flood the yards of those closest to it's banks.