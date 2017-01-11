Dry Creek levels rise in Rio Linda

As Dry Creek levels rise in Rio Linda, the Church of Rio Linda becomes flooded.
Jessica Hice The Sacramento Bee

Weather

Sacramento River keeps rising

As flood waters continue to rise, Michael Rondou, who is a Sacramento Bee employee, helps friends Tracie Cone and Michelle Peterson retrieve belongings that were stored under their home along the Sacramento River on Tuesday, Jan. 10. 2017.

Weather

Slick highways as blizzard hits Sierra

Traffic cam video confirms slick highways as a blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra, a rarity and the first issued in the past nine years, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada. Forecasters warned of up to 10 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 7 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe, high risk of avalanches, and wind gusts to 60 mph. The Sierra ridge had gusts of more than 100 mph, according to the Associated Press.

Weather

Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

Editor's Choice Videos