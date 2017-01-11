Storm runoff wipes out both lanes of Morton Road in Placer County community of Alta

Heavy flows in a creek swelled by incessant precipitation from the storms hammering the region washed out part of a road in Placer County near Interstate 80 in the community of Alta.
The California Highway Patrol said that both lanes of a portion of Morton Road on the south side of the freeway collapsed on Tuesday. A CHP officer said nobody was hurt in the washout but urged people to stay away from the area.
Canyon Creek once flowed through a culvert underneath the road. Heavy runoff from precipitation dropped by the enduring storms of the last several days proved too much for the culvert to accommodate, washing away large amounts of soil, the culvert and the pavement of Morton Road.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments