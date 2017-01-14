Fog, then sun for Sacramento region during holiday weekend

The morning tule fog that encased the Sacramento region Saturday is slowly clearing, and should make way by early afternoon for mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Eric Kurth expects more fog to blanket the Sacramento region throughout the early-morning and late-night hours of the three-day Martin Luther King Day weekend. He said the break after a week of rains has created the “optimal conditions for fog.”
Temperatures in Sacramento will rise to the mid-50s throughout the week, with lows of about 35 degrees at night. Conditions at Lake Tahoe will be chillier, with highs expected to hit the mid-30s and daytime lows in the mid-20s, Kurth said.
The dry conditions will be short lived as another big storm is poised to hit the Sacramento region and northern Sierra Nevada late Tuesday, Kurth said. The next storm could be substantial, with up to 3 inches of rain possible in the Sacramento area. Kurth said the four-day dryout should allow waterways to recede from last week’s storm and help locals gear up for more rain.
“They should take this time to kind of get prepared for the next round,” he said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
