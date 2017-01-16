Dense fog and calm winds around Sacramento for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, expect rain later in the week

Sacramento will experience dense fog for part of Monday before a series of three winter storms roll through Northern California later this week.
The National Weather Service urges Sacramentans to use Monday and Tuesday to prepare for another wet period. Water accumulated in major flooding areas in the region last week, including the South Sacramento community of Point Pleasant, the city of Elk Grove and the Dry Creek area of Rio Linda.
Flooding is expected to recede early this week, said Chris Hintz, meteorologist and forecaster for the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
“We are getting a little break here, so that is allowing the waters to recede,” Hintz said.“We will have to see how things accumulate through the week.”
Expected rain levels for Sacramento will reach almost 2 inches by Saturday. The Central Valley should see 1 to 3 inches of water and the foothill region may get up to 5 inches, Hintz said.
Snow levels in the Sierras will reach 5 to 6,000 feet Wednesday, lowering to 4,000 feet Thursday. There will be periods of hazardous weather in the mountains Wednesday through Monday, Hintz added.
All California National Parks are offering free entrance Monday, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Yosemite National Park will be sunny Monday, with a high near 46. Sequoia National Park will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Today: Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Calm wind.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Rain after 10am. High near 54. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday Night: Rain before 10pm, then showers after 10pm. Low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Jessica Hice
