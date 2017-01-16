Flooded Yolo Bypass is simply striking at sunset

Where does all the water go that's diverted from the Sacramento River at the Sacramento Weir? The California Office of Emergency Services took this video of the Yolo Bypass between West Sacramento and Davis to explain. The water releases fill the Yolo floodplain under Interstate 80's Yolo Causeway on January 12, 2017. Before a causeway was built, drivers between Davis and Sacramento had to detour through Tracy and Stockton when seasonal flooding left the basin under water.