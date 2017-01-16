Flooded Yolo Bypass is simply striking at sunset

Where does all the water go that's diverted from the Sacramento River at the Sacramento Weir? The California Office of Emergency Services took this video of the Yolo Bypass between West Sacramento and Davis to explain. The water releases fill the Yolo floodplain under Interstate 80's Yolo Causeway on January 12, 2017. Before a causeway was built, drivers between Davis and Sacramento had to detour through Tracy and Stockton when seasonal flooding left the basin under water.
After the rain, heavy fog blankets Sacramento

Sacramento woke up Saturday to heavy fog, reducing visibility on the roadways. The National Weather Service expects visibility to improve by mid-morning. Here are some shots along the Sacramento River trail, Land Park and Interstate 5.

Redwood felled on Highway 101, a victim of too much rain

Soil soaked beyond its limits became too unstable to hold up a tall redwood next to Highway 101 north of Willits, leading to the tree being felled by Willits municipal personnel and Caltrans crews on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Two other adjacent redwoods fell earlier, tumbling away from the road in Mendocino County..

