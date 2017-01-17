Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

Sacramento woke up Saturday to heavy fog, reducing visibility on the roadways. The National Weather Service expects visibility to improve by mid-morning. Here are some shots along the Sacramento River trail, Land Park and Interstate 5.
Even as flood waters are subsiding in the Point Pleasant community of South Sacramento, the threat of getting stuck on flooded roadways remains. A man was rescued from atop his truck about 7:30 a.m. Friday. Water levels have lessened by almost 3 feet Friday, Walnut Grove Fire Department officials said.
This is drone footage of California Department of Water Resources staff opening additional gates on the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. This week marked the first time in a decade that the weir gates were opened after heavy storms moved through the area. Cal OES shot the video using a drone but took audio from ground level.