Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

An early look at the forecast precipitation timing for the upcoming storm for the middle of the week of Jan. 16, 2017.
National Weather Service Sacramento

After the rain, heavy fog blankets Sacramento

Sacramento woke up Saturday to heavy fog, reducing visibility on the roadways. The National Weather Service expects visibility to improve by mid-morning. Here are some shots along the Sacramento River trail, Land Park and Interstate 5.

Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

Even as flood waters are subsiding in the Point Pleasant community of South Sacramento, the threat of getting stuck on flooded roadways remains. A man was rescued from atop his truck about 7:30 a.m. Friday. Water levels have lessened by almost 3 feet Friday, Walnut Grove Fire Department officials said.

