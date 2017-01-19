A day to clean up, restore power after powerful winter storm pounds Sacramento region

PG&E: Thousands without power
7:35 a.m.: More than 10,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers are without power Thursday morning in the greater Sacramento area.
Karly Hernandez, PG&E spokeswoman, said the bulk of the outages is in the Rio Vista area, where there are 3,466 customers without power. Hernandez said power should be restored by noon.
In Clarksburg, 896 customers are affected. There are 1,396 customers are without power in Davis.
Hernandez said customers in these areas should expect power to be restored by 9 or 10 a.m.
“We have had crews working overnight in the area and throughout the state,” Hernandez said.
SMUD: 200 power lines down overnight
7:17 a.m.: Bob Burns, spokesman for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, said there are 220 outages still, and about 9,100 customers are currently affected by outages throughout the county.
“Crews have been making some headway through the night, when there were still 70,000 (customers affected,)” Burns said.
Almost 200 power lines were down overnight, Burns said.
“Some of these people will be out (of power) for a while, I’m hesitant to say when. This is going to go well into the morning and possibly longer,” Burns said.
Trees toppled, power lines down as Sacramento region is pummeled by gusts
7 a.m.: Crews will be out in force restoring electricity and clearing large trees from roadways Thursday after a gusty storm lashed the Sacramento region.
Gusty winds take down trees and power lines, I-5 re-opens after crash
A.M. weather report
The National Weather Service is calling for light showers on Thursday before another hopefully less destructive storm moves into the north state. The more moderate weather provides better conditions to clean up the mess left by Wednesday’s wind-blown rainstorm.
Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Pacific Gas & Electric crews worked through the night, restoring power to customers. Power lines were blown down near Folsom Boulevard and Bradshaw Road and other locations.
Crews raced against time to stabilize 70-foot-deep sinkhole in Grass Valley
At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, after winds had been howling for hours, SMUD reported 486 outages that left 27,660 customers without power. As of about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, crews still had their work cut out for them because 10,609 customers remained without electricity.
The customers without power included 1,000 in East Sacramento and 1,800 in the Florin area. Other outages were reported in Folsom, Elk Grove and Land Park.
A great number of trees were still down on roadways, including at Eastern Avenue and Sierra Madre Drive. Power lines were also down at the location.
Trees fell when buffeted by very high winds. One of the strongest gusts occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday when a mighty blast registered 63 mph at Sacramento International Airport.
The next storm arrives Friday, but it won’t pack the punch of Wednesday wind and rain event. The Friday storm, however, will be blustery and could deliver another half inch of rain to Sacramento.
Then, beginning Saturday night, a wetter rainstorm heads to the north state. The NWS predicts that Sunday will be much like the entire month of January: windy and wet.
The advanced forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 10pm, then rain after 10pm. Low around 47. South southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain before 10am, then showers after 10am. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers before 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 53. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: Showers. High near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
-- Bill Lindelof
