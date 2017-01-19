Huge tree lands on Elmhurst home

High winds toppled a huge tree, which landed on a house at 39th and S streets on Wednesday night, Jan. 18, 2017, knocking out power to that house and surrounding neighbors.
Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

Weather

Flooded Yolo Bypass is simply striking at sunset

Where does all the water go that's diverted from the Sacramento River at the Sacramento Weir? The California Office of Emergency Services took this video of the Yolo Bypass between West Sacramento and Davis to explain. The water releases fill the Yolo floodplain under Interstate 80's Yolo Causeway on January 12, 2017. Before a causeway was built, drivers between Davis and Sacramento had to detour through Tracy and Stockton when seasonal flooding left the basin under water.

Weather

After the rain, heavy fog blankets Sacramento

Sacramento woke up Saturday to heavy fog, reducing visibility on the roadways. The National Weather Service expects visibility to improve by mid-morning. Here are some shots along the Sacramento River trail, Land Park and Interstate 5.

