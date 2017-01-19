Huge tree lands on Elmhurst home

A failed culvert appears to have caused a 70-foot sinkhole near an auto dealership in the southwest part of the city of Grass Valley. The city worked over four days to stabilize the the sinkhole before Wednesday's storms. This video shows the sinkhole on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Three wintry storms are projected to impact Northern California this week of Jan. 17, 2017. None of these storms look as wet as what we experienced last week, but flood concerns do remain since rivers, creeks, and streams are still running high.
Where does all the water go that's diverted from the Sacramento River at the Sacramento Weir? The California Office of Emergency Services took this video of the Yolo Bypass between West Sacramento and Davis to explain. The water releases fill the Yolo floodplain under Interstate 80's Yolo Causeway on January 12, 2017. Before a causeway was built, drivers between Davis and Sacramento had to detour through Tracy and Stockton when seasonal flooding left the basin under water.
Mountain lions, bears, raccoons and other animals at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary had their own snow day on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Watch as these mountain lions get acquainted with their new snowman friend.
Sacramento woke up Saturday to heavy fog, reducing visibility on the roadways. The National Weather Service expects visibility to improve by mid-morning. Here are some shots along the Sacramento River trail, Land Park and Interstate 5.