Snow continues in mountains, rain totals add up in Sacramento before Sunday storm

Weather warning for north state residents
3:35 p.m.: Severe weather forecast for communities in Butte, Sutter counties:
A t-storm is developing just east of I-5 and is moving east. Residents should be prepared for small hail & lightning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/6STlds7oto— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 20, 2017
Fewer SMUD customers without power
3 p.m.: Latest report from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District:
We now have approx. 755 customers out of power down from approx. 140,000 customers who were affected in total. (2/4)— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 20, 2017
Update on Sacramento County road closures
1:10 p.m.: A list of county road closures, as provided by the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services:
Due to lingering flooding and downed power lines and trees, there are a number of roads closed in Sacramento County.https://t.co/FXXF7jUOpN pic.twitter.com/JuY1aMBdOV— SacramentoOES (@SacramentoOES) January 20, 2017
Peak winds ranged from 35 mph to 58 mph
11:30 a.m: Northern California wind speed report from the National Weather Service:
As you may have noticed, it was very windy this morning. Unfortunately we're expecting another round of damaging winds Sunday AM #cawx pic.twitter.com/JjhMbKpmYd— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 20, 2017
American River flows to decrease on weekend
11:26 a.m.: Look for flows on the American River to lower Saturday.
The river has been flowing fast and wide in January as runoff from storms flowed into Folsom Lake and down the American River through Nimbus Dam. Earlier this month, federal water officials increased the flows to 30,000 cfs.
On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation tweeted that flows in the lower American River from Nimbus Dam would be decreased on Saturday to 8,000 cfs.
The Reclamation Bureau notes that river flows may change when conditions change. Another storm is predicted Sunday.
Rainfall totals pretty impressive for overnight, the month and season
10:22 a.m.: Rainfall overnight added to an already plentiful total for January.
Sacramento has received 0.87 inches in the past 24 hours. Other 24-hour totals: 0.51 at Folsom Lake, 0.71 in Elk Grove and 0.66 in Roseville.
Normally, Sacramento only gets 3.97 inches of rain in January. But January 2017 has seen the rain come in buckets.
A total of 8.53 inches of rain has been recorded in January as of Thursday. A total of 18.04 inches has fallen for the season as of Thursday, which is 191 percent of normal to Jan. 19.
A dozen of the first 20 days in January have had measurable precipitation in Sacramento. The wettest day was Jan. 10, when 2.16 inches fell. Nearly two inches also fell on Jan. 8.
Another big soaker is predicted for Sunday.
The snow is coming down in the mountains
10:06 a.m.: It’s snowing in the Sierra, where resorts are welcoming the fresh powder.
Some snow totals:
▪ Kirkwood: 17 inches in the last 24 hours, two-day total of 31 inches.
▪ Heavenly: 16 inches in last 24 hours, two feet in last two days.
▪ Northstar California: 14 inches in last 24 hours, for a two-day total of 30 inches.
SMUD: About 890 without power
9:55 a.m.: Power outage update from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District:
We are still working to restore power to approx. 890 customers. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/UDqO4bzw7e— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 20, 2017
Recent storms pile on the snow in the Sierra
9:17 a.m.: The latest storm has left the Sierra Nevada snowpack at 68 percent above average for this date. The snowpack, considered essential to ending the drought, is 41 percent larger than it was a year ago.
Precipitation across Northern California is 210 percent of average. State officials said 49.4 inches of rain has fallen in the region. That’s already within a fraction of an inch of the historical average for the whole season.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported this week that 43 percent of California – essentially all of Northern California – is considered drought free.
Golden Empire elementary remains closed
9:11 a.m.: The Sacramento City Unified School District closed the Golden Empire Elementary School on Friday in response to a power outage affecting the campus.
Maria Lopez, a district spokeswoman, said in an email Friday morning that power was out at the campus, at 9045 Canberra Drive, on Thursday as well.
No other schools in the district were closed Friday morning, Lopez said.
CHP: Keep lights on over Echo Summit
8:15 a.m.: Road report on Highway 50:
Echo Summit looks good. Traffic is moving! And thank you to those who are actually following the law and have... https://t.co/oEc4ZT75J3— CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) January 20, 2017
Conditions on I-80 at Donner Pass - Highwinds,low visibility and heavy snowfall. Expecting 4 feet of snow this weekend above 5000 feet. pic.twitter.com/lKcBduO2iV— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 20, 2017
Outages reported throughout Sacramento County
7:30 a.m: The Sacramento Municipal Utility District reports that, as of 7:27 a.m., 1,954 customers are without power. Outages are reported throughout Sacramento County, including one affecting 991 customers in the Arden Arcade area.
Impressive rainfall overnight in Sacramento region
7:02 a.m.: While most of Sacramento slept, heavy rain and high winds swept through the region.
Around a half inch of rain fell in the Sacramento region since midnight, much of it coming between 4 and 5:30 a.m. The National Weather Service is predicting scattered showers after 10 a.m.
Winds are predicted to decrease this afternoon to around 18 mph.
Rainfall amounts since midnight: 0.61 in Sacramento, 0.47 at Elk Grove, 0.55 in Fair Oaks, 0.60 in Orangevale, 0.60 in Roseville, 0.48 along Prairie City Road in Folsom, 0.55 in Loomis and 0.71 in Lincoln.
The detailed, seven-day forecast in the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Friday: Rain before 10 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m., then rain after 4pm. High near 54. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 46. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain. High near 53. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Traffic problems on area roadways during heavy rain, wind
6:32: A series traffic accidents occurred early Friday as a squall of heavy rain and driving wind pummeled the Sacramento region.
Drains on area freeways clogged, producing huge puddles on the Capitol City freeway. Traffic collisions around 5 a.m. were occurring as motorists were jostled by high wind and sheets of rain.
The California Highway Patrol website reported problems throughout the region:
▪ Flooding in the fast lane on southbound Capitol City at E Street.
▪ Mud slide with good sized-rocks on Highway 193 near Chilli Bar north of Placerville.
▪ Motorist possibly went through puddle on Capitol City freeway near Exposition Boulevard, killing engine. Plugged storm drain. Four vehicle collision southbound Capitol City freeway at Exposition Boulevard, clogging lanes.
▪ Solo vehicle crash southbound Capitol City freeway just south of El Camino Avenue. Overnturned vehicle.
