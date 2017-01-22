California storm causes flooding, triggers evacuations

1:44 Placer County Sheriff's Office: Avalanche evacuation warning for Alpine Meadows area Pause

0:07 High winds, heavy snowfall building up on I-80

0:41 Heavy winds knock down power poles in waterlogged Elverta

1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:38 If Raiders move to Las Vegas, will fans from Oakland follow?

0:43 Game day with Oakland Raiders fan Ray Perez, aka 'Dr. Death'