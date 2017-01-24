Weekend weather should be cold, clear for skiing, sledding in Sierra

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade Pause

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

0:07 High winds, heavy snowfall building up on I-80

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:05 Sierra residents shovel their way through walls of snow

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it