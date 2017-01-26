All gates closed on Sacramento Weir after first-in-a-decade opening this month

Officials have closed all the gates of the Sacramento Weir, stopping the flow of water that helped flood the Yolo Bypass west of Sacramento.
After heavy rains, crews on Jan. 10 lifted gates on the flood release structure near downtown Sacramento. It was the first time since 2006 that the river rose high enough to open the structure.
The weir acts as a flood-release valve to flush excess water from the Sacramento River system into the Yolo Bypass floodplain, keeping Sacramento and towns along the river from becoming flooded.
