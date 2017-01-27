Sunny skies forecast for Sacramento’s weekend before rain returns

High pressure over the coast is delivering blue skies that will continue through the weekend.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that morning fog will burn off in the Sacramento Valley each day, giving way to sunny weather. The high temperature Saturday and Sunday in Sacramento is predicted to be in the mid-50s.
The nice weather is predicted to continue until mid-week, when rain returns to Northern California. There is a chance that umbrellas might be needed Wednesday before the main rainstorm moves in that night.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday night: Patchy dense fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Saturday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Patchy dense fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Sunday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Patchy dense fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Wednesday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
