Clear skies for now, but a winter storm is scheduled to arrive next week

The patchy fog that dotted parts of Sacramento Valley Saturday morning has moved along to make way for clear skies.
Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to hit the upper 50s with a light northerly wind blowing through Sacramento, said National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi.
The fair weather should repeat itself Sunday and into early next week, he said. A winter storm is scheduled to make its way to the area by Wednesday, disrupting the cycle.
Those enjoying the slopes in the Sierra Nevada this weekend also will see clear skies but will have to brave colder temperatures, Baruffaldi said.
On Saturday morning, those in the mountains saw temperatures drop to the single digits. The weather is expected to warm to the lower 40s on Saturday and hit a high of around 50 degrees on Sunday, Baruffaldi said.
