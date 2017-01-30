Rain to return midweek as winter storm system comes through

Sacramento’s days of clear skies are numbered as a winter storm system closes in on the area later this week.
Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will continue to stay around 60 degrees in Sacramento, with patches of fog in the early morning.
But starting Wednesday night, a winter storm system will bring in one to three inches of rain in the Valley region, and more than a foot of snow in the mountains.
Courtney Obergsell, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said she doesn’t expect widespread flooding that the region saw earlier in January. Localized flooding may still occur, she said, but the incoming system is a “more typical winter storm” than the weather California had seen in the past few weeks.
Another storm system could come through, Obergsell said, but the rain is expected to pass by the end of the week, with clear skies returning on Saturday.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
