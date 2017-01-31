Rainfall that soaked Sacramento is set to return Wednesday night

The month is ending with eight days of dry weather after what was the fourth wettest January on record in Sacramento.
The rain came early and often in January, including days with readings of 1.10, 1.96 and 2.16 inches of precipitation. What made the month one for the record books was that there were very few dry days between storms.
A total of 9.85 inches fell in the month. Normal for the month is 3.97 inches.
However, the rainy conditions did not last through the entire month. Starting Jan. 24, the clouds disappeared and the area enjoyed a drying out period, a time for creeks to recede, flows to decrease on the American River through Nimbus Dam and a chance for crews to reinstall the gates on the Sacramento Weir.
While Tuesday is expected to be without rain, the weather will return to a wet pattern Wednesday night. An approaching low-pressure system will bring rain to Northern California, with most precipitation falling Thursday and Friday in Sacramento.
Look for an inch or two of rain in the valley and a foot or two of snow in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000-feet elevation level, according to the National Weather Service. The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. High near 58. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: Rain. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Sunday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
