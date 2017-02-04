Back-to-back storms to follow weekend of mild weather

A weekend of mild weather will be cut short Sunday night as back-to-back storms are projected to make their way through the Sacramento area in quick succession.
Light scattered showers and gentle winds will sweep through Saturday and most of Sunday with temperatures reaching the high 50s, National Weather Service meteorologist Courtney Obergfell said.
A storm will disrupt that pattern Sunday night , she said, bringing similar rain totals and the 30 to 40 mph wind gusts seen earlier in the week.
Obergfell expects the storm to impact the Sierra Nevada, dumping up to two feet of snow at elevations above pass levels.
The weather system will linger through Monday. A wetter and warmer storm is expected to follow close behind, beginning Tuesday, Obergfell said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
