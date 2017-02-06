Moderate-to-heavy rain expected tonight as major moisture lines up in the Pacific Ocean

With one storm mostly behind us in Sacramento, two more are on the way with a good soaker predicted for tonight.
Tonight’s rainstorm won’t be as extreme as one that caused flooding last month, but it is expected to be heavy. To compare, the January storm was one that occurs every 10-to-25 years, while the upcoming storm is only slightly weaker, occurring an average of once very 5-to-10 years, according to the National Weather Service.
Even so, with rivers and streams running high and soils saturated, flooding concerns may be the same as in January, according to the NWS.
The weather system that gusted and rained on Sacramento overnight delivered some strong wind and a goodly amount of precipitation. The warm and wet storm added to an already sodden landscape.
A gust of 36 mph was registered at 11:53 p.m. Sunday at Sacramento International Airport. Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours as of 6 a.m. Monday include 0.41 of an inch at the airport, 0.28 in Elk Grove, 0.36 at Folsom Lake, 0.38 in Fair Oaks, 0.51 in Roseville, 0.39 in Rio Linda, 0.48 in Lincoln and 0.71 in Auburn.
The National Weather Service notes that the first storm that began around halftime of the Super Bowl is decreasing on Monday. However, Caltrans cameras show that heavy snow continues to fall at Donner Pass.
Winds have diminished. However, Monday night the weather could turn much wetter and windier because a plume of moisture is making its way across the Pacific Ocean.
Storm No. 2 is predicted to hit this evening with moderate to heavy precipitation, according to the NWS. Rainfall amounts could total two inches in the Central Valley before the weather front moves on.
A flood watch has been issued through Wednesday afternoon for the Sacramento region. The week’s weather systems will bring renewed flooding worries along waterways without dams such as the Cosumnes River, according to the NWS.
February is typically a wet month in Sacramento. The early start to the rains this month adds to a rainy season in which storm after storm have visited Northern California.
Sacramento has already totaled around 21 inches of rain, which is more than the city normally gets for an entire season. After tonight’s storm, a third weather event is forecast for Thursday, bringing more rain and snow.
The NWS notes that this third system is likely to move quickly through the north state.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Rain. High near 57. South wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Temperature rising to around 58 by 3am. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain. High near 60. Windy, with a south southeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Rain. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079
