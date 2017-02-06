Storms hit West Coast hard with snow, rain

In this photo taken Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, a woman walks past 14th Street and Exchange Street as snow blankets the ground in downtown Astoria, Ore.
Danny Miller
House colors poke through a black-and-white snowscape in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. A snowstorm that blanketed Seattle and western Washington state into Monday morning prompted widespread school closures, flight cancellations and power outages.
Ted S. Warren
Snow covers streets and trees as pedestrians make their way through a winter storm, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Seattle. More than 75,000 Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light customers were without power. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the greater Puget Sound Metro area.
Elaine Thompson
A child flips off of a sled on a street closed to traffic but open for play during a winter storm moving through the area, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle finally got its dose of winter weather, with an overnight storm that left snow totals of an inch to more than a foot across western Washington, causing widespread school closures Monday.
Elaine Thompson
A snow-covered stop sign is shown in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. A snowstorm that blanketed Seattle and western Washington state into Monday morning prompted widespread school closures, flight cancellations and power outages.
Ted S. Warren
Snow-covered street signs are shown in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Ted S. Warren
Signs rise above the water on the south side of the American River near the Jibboom Street bridge on Monday, February 6, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. Water officials will dramatically increase flows on the American and Sacramento River to mitigate flood risk associated with big storms coming Monday night and Thursday.
Randy Pench
Robert Mistchenko and his wife, Jan Mistchenko, of Carmichael, take pictures of the flooding at Discovery Park on Monday, February 6, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. “This is really rare,” said Robert Mistchenko. “We've worked downtown for 25 years and have never seen anything like this before which has lasted so long and so high.”
Randy Pench
Snowplows clear wet snow at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in SeaTac, Wash. A snowstorm that blanketed Seattle and western Washington state into Monday morning prompted widespread school closures, flight cancellations and power outages for more than 100,000 electrical utility customers, officials said.
Elaine Thompson
A deicing agent is sprayed on a the tail of a jet at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in SeaTac, Wash.
Elaine Thompson
