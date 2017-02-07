Wind-whipped storm downs trees, knocks out light rail, power in Sacramento

Power outage update
7:47 a.m.:
The Sacramento Municipal Utility District is report that 964 customers are without power in the Sacramento area, including 404 in the Executive Airport area.
A lot of rain and plenty of wind
7:28 a.m.:
Wind and rain have socked Sacramento the past 24 hours – and even more is expected later in the week.
The warm and very wet storm has soaked an already sodden Sacramento region. Rain and blustery conditions are expected to continue through the day.
Another quick-hitting and wet storm is expected Thursday.
Rainfall totals the past 24-hours as of 6 a.m.: 1.47 inches at Sacramento’s Executive Airport, 1.26 in Rancho Cordova, 1.14 in Elk Grove, 1.14 at Folsom Lake, 1.38 in Orangevale, 1.37 in Lincoln and 1.29 in Auburn.
Winds blew steady at 18 mph at 6 a.m. at Executive Airport, gusting to 31 mph.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Tuesday: Rain before 4 p.m., then showers likely after 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely before 10 p.m., then rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 58. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 64. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 58. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday night: Rain before 10 p.m., then showers likely after 10 p.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Roundup in the rain
7:17 a.m.:
Armed with ropes and grain buckets, handlers had to round up three horses in the rain after they escaped their enclosure and were too close to the onramp at Interstate 80 and Auburn Boulevard.
The horses have been caught. CHP was on the scene during the wet roundup.
SMUD working to restore electricity
6:59 a.m.:
SMUD is reporting 950 customers without power. About 400 of those are near Executive Airport, while another 200 are in Arden Arcade.
Toppled trees in Davis, Sacramento area
6:47 a.m.:
A tree has fallen on the roadway at San Juan Avenue and Robin Road in Fair Oaks, leading to slow traffic that has caused one accident this morning, according to CHP dispatch logs. The non-injury accident involved three vehicles.
In Davis, a large tree is being cut up and taken away after being blown over into the roadway at northbound Poleline Road and Lehigh Drive. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.
Winds disrupt light rail from Folsom to Sacramento
6:30 a.m.:
Buses will be ferrying riders between Folsom and Sacramento on Tuesday due to a wind-caused disruption of light rail.
Regional Transit’s Operations Manager Mark Lonergan said the high winds overnight caused a big section of the power line for trains on the Gold Line between 59th Street and 65th Street to come down.
A fiberglass insulator broke from storm damage, which caused tension in the line to be released, resulting in a lot of damage. The power line came down to the ground along the RT right-of-way and other equipment was broken.
“We are down for probably most of today,” Lonergan said.
A bus bridge is in place from Folsom to 29th Street, virtually all of the Gold Line.
“We are encouraging people to find other transportation alternatives today,” Lonergan said. “Certainly we will have the buses in places, but expect a slow trip today as we work on repairs.”
Crews will be working on the problem during the day, but is unclear if the problem will be fixed by the evening commute.
