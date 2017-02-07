Sacramento River nears brim as river flow surges

Titled "Raindance," this drone-shot video provides images that begin at Lake Clementine Dam on the Middle Fork American River in the foothills east of the Sacramento Valley and brings viewers down to the confluence with the heavy-flowing Sacramento River at the capital's flooded Discovery Park to Tower Bridge and beyond.
A cubic foot is the volume of a cube whose sides are all 1-foot long. Well, 15,000 cubic feet per second of water gushed down the Oroville Dam spillway on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, as see in this video from Sacramento Valley Water as more storms are expected over the next few days.
Officials have closed all the gates of the Sacramento Weir, stopping the flow of water that helped flood the Yolo Bypass west of Sacramento. After heavy rains, crews on Jan. 10, 2017, lifted gates on the flood release structure near downtown Sacramento. It was the first time since 2006 that the river rose high enough to open the structure.
The California Department of Transportation says drilling and underground investigations Wednesday indicated that a failed culvert and sinkhole near Highway 49 in Grass Valley had not undermined the freeway. CHP helicopter Flight Officer Troy Marks and Pilot Officer Jeff Barbao got the latest look at a 70-foot sinkhole in Grass Valley that developed due to the recent storms. The sinkhole materialized in the business area near Highway 49 off Freeman Lane. No one was hurt and the businesses were not damaged. Caltrans will continue to monitor the site.
This month is the fourth wettest January on record in Sacramento. A total of 9.85 inches has fallen in Sacramento – and the month is not over. That places January 2017 fourth in the record books. This video from John Hannon courtesy of Sacramento Valley Water illustrates it.
National Weather Service reported a 34-foot swell in Santa Cruz making the buoy readings of Jan. 21, 2017, some of the largest ever observed. These photos are from Kevin Johnson/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP.
An 80-foot linden tree on Bidwell Street in Sacramento was among the casualties of high winds and stormy weather Jan. 22, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Caitlin Kramer, 8, said she'll miss her family's big tree.