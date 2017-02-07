Storm causes flooding near Sloughhouse

The California Department of Transportation says drilling and underground investigations Wednesday indicated that a failed culvert and sinkhole near Highway 49 in Grass Valley had not undermined the freeway. CHP helicopter Flight Officer Troy Marks and Pilot Officer Jeff Barbao got the latest look at a 70-foot sinkhole in Grass Valley that developed due to the recent storms. The sinkhole materialized in the business area near Highway 49 off Freeman Lane. No one was hurt and the businesses were not damaged. Caltrans will continue to monitor the site.